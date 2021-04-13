Susquehanna Increases Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $21.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 11,320,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,506. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

