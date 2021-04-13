Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 5.2%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 6,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 561,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a P/E ratio of -214.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

