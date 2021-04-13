SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $550.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.14. 459,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,339. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.41.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

