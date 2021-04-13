SVB Leerink Boosts Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

SBTX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,990. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

