SVB Leerink Increases Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NKTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 19,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,123. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

