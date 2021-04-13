SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNTB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

