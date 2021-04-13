SVB Leerink Trims FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price to $56.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.