Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Market Capitalization Tops $9.37 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 2,397.7% against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00260562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00692632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.05 or 1.00047315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.00884861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.