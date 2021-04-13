Swarm City Reaches One Day Volume of $836.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $792,414.61 and approximately $836.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

SWT is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

