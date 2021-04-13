Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $84.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
