Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

