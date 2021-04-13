Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 462.9% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 462.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

