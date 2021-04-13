SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and $36.04 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

