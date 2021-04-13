Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $73.43 million and $2.88 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,377,373 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

