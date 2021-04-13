Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 62,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,656. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.