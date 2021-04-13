Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SSREY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 62,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

