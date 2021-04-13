Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 369.2% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
