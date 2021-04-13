Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 369.2% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

