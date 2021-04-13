Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $94.53 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,290,594,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,832,288 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

