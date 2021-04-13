Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a growth of 2,005.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

