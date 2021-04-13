Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a growth of 2,005.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
