Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Shares of SYZLF remained flat at $$11.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sylogist has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

