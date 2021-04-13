Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) Insider Michael Laurier Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) insider Michael Laurier sold 168,000 shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £35,280 ($46,093.55).
LON:SYM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 415,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.81. The stock has a market cap of £35.79 million and a P/E ratio of -101.87. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.61).
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.