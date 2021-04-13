Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.