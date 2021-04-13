Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of SNV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 705,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,904. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

