Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

