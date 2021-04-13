Syscoin (SYS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.31 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $251.83 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,298,147 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

