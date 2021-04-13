T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

