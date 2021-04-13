TaaS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

