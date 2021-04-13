Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops One Day Volume of $124,026.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $124,026.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.21 or 0.00021041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.00678490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.75 or 0.99763344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.00916667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

