Tael Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $24.72 and $10.00. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $6.32, $7.20, $13.96, $119.16, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $62.56, $5.22, $45.75 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.