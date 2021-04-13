Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

