Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TLC stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

