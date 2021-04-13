Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 2,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

