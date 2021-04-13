Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by 47.3% over the last three years.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.