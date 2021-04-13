Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

