Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 50,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $441.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,456 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.