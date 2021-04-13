Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,851 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $28.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

