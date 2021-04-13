Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,851 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $28.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
