Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 356.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 21,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,890. The company has a market cap of $485.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.