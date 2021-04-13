Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 183,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 153,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $35,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 115,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,834 in the last three months.

About Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

