Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,021,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Tauriga Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.