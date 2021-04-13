Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 290.9% in March

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

