TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCRR opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.