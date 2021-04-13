Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 12,159 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54.

ALXO stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

