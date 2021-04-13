Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

