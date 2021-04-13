Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.02 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 228.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 514,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

