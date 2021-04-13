Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

