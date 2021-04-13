Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Signature Bank by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

