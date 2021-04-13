Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.