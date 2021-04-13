Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

