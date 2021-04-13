Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

