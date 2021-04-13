Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,286,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.