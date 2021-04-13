Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 234,341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

